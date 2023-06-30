JP Morgan Maintains BankUnited (BKU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.73% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BankUnited is 27.28. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $39.38. The average price target represents an increase of 26.73% from its latest reported closing price of 21.53.

The projected annual revenue for BankUnited is 1,091MM, an increase of 17.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in BankUnited. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKU is 0.17%, a decrease of 29.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 91,784K shares. The put/call ratio of BKU is 2.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,312K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,829K shares, representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 42.59% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,257K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,407K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 37.20% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,836K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,370K shares, representing a decrease of 18.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 54.93% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,715K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545K shares, representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 31.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,558K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 39.73% over the last quarter.

BankUnited Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BankUnited, Inc., with total assets of $35.0 billion at December 31, 2020, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida with 70 banking centers in 14 Florida counties and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area at December 31, 2020.

