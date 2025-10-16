JP Morgan Maintains Banco de Chile - Depositary Receipt (BCH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Banco de Chile - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BCH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.10% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Banco de Chile - Depositary Receipt is $30.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.28 to a high of $31.52. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.10% from its latest reported closing price of $32.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Banco de Chile - Depositary Receipt is 3,207,420MM, an increase of 19.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco de Chile - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCH is 0.13%, an increase of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.98% to 17,158K shares. The put/call ratio of BCH is 5.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 3,650K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares , representing an increase of 13.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 57.24% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 1,850K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares , representing an increase of 14.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 23.75% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,219K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares , representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 3.96% over the last quarter.

TT International Asset Management holds 890K shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 507K shares. No change in the last quarter.

