JP Morgan Maintains Banc of California (BANC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.41% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Banc of California is $21.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 7.41% from its latest reported closing price of $19.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Banc of California is 375MM, a decrease of 63.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banc of California. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANC is 0.35%, an increase of 27.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 185,425K shares. The put/call ratio of BANC is 2.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 15,593K shares representing 10.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,478K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,669K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 12.44% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,625K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,529K shares , representing a decrease of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,829K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,411K shares , representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 86.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,078K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,272K shares , representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 15.67% over the last quarter.

