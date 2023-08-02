JP Morgan Maintains Avis Budget Group (CAR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.49% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avis Budget Group is 258.82. The forecasts range from a low of 196.95 to a high of $343.35. The average price target represents an increase of 17.49% from its latest reported closing price of 220.29.

The projected annual revenue for Avis Budget Group is 11,759MM, a decrease of 1.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avis Budget Group. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAR is 0.26%, an increase of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 39,885K shares. The put/call ratio of CAR is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRS Investment Management holds 18,431K shares representing 46.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,618K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares, representing a decrease of 7.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 36.64% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,535K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 897K shares, representing an increase of 41.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 58.51% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 768K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 665K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares, representing an increase of 10.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 44.68% over the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 10,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.

