JP Morgan Maintains Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Avalonbay Communities (NYSE:AVB) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.31% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avalonbay Communities is 204.96. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $240.45. The average price target represents an increase of 14.31% from its latest reported closing price of 179.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Avalonbay Communities is 2,799MM, an increase of 3.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.96.

Avalonbay Communities Declares $1.65 Dividend

On May 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share ($6.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.65 per share.

At the current share price of $179.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.31%, the lowest has been 2.52%, and the highest has been 5.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avalonbay Communities. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVB is 0.47%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 143,622K shares. The put/call ratio of AVB is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,148K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,236K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 11.06% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,251K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,863K shares, representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 86.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,083K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,834K shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 51.40% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,741K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,862K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 42.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,331K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,251K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Avalonbay Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.