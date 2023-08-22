JP Morgan Maintains Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.63% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Automatic Data Processing is 260.22. The forecasts range from a low of 227.25 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.63% from its latest reported closing price of 251.11.

The projected annual revenue for Automatic Data Processing is 19,387MM, an increase of 7.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2902 funds or institutions reporting positions in Automatic Data Processing. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADP is 0.44%, a decrease of 8.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 353,579K shares. The put/call ratio of ADP is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,828K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,611K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 12.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,669K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,590K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,319K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,021K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 9,198K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,399K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 89.81% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 8,633K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,843K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 22.25% over the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADP is a comprehensive global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, and a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise. Its unmatched experience, deep insights and cutting-edge technology has transformed human resources from a back-office administrative function to a strategic business advantage.

