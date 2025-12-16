Stocks
JP Morgan Maintains AtriCure (ATRC) Overweight Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 07:03 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of AtriCure (NasdaqGM:ATRC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.29% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for AtriCure is $52.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 28.29% from its latest reported closing price of $41.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AtriCure is 488MM, a decrease of 5.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in AtriCure. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRC is 0.18%, an increase of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 62,501K shares. ATRC / AtriCure, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ATRC is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,292K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,969K shares , representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 84.12% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,559K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,574K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,046K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 9.51% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,289K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,503K shares , representing a decrease of 9.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 59.11% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,031K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 2.36% over the last quarter.

