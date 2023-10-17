JP Morgan Maintains Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.53% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atmus Filtration Technologies is 28.05. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 34.53% from its latest reported closing price of 20.85.

The projected annual revenue for Atmus Filtration Technologies is 1,512MM, a decrease of 6.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atmus Filtration Technologies. This is an increase of 134 owner(s) or 13,400.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATMU is 0.33%, an increase of 751.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,615,325.03% to 23,101K shares. The put/call ratio of ATMU is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 2,215K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,784K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,580K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 1,078K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 855K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company.

