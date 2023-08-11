News & Insights

JP Morgan Maintains Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) Overweight Recommendation

August 11, 2023 — 02:15 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.63% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atmus Filtration Technologies is 26.26. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.63% from its latest reported closing price of 23.32.

The projected annual revenue for Atmus Filtration Technologies is 1,512MM, a decrease of 6.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ATMU / Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 461K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company.

Bank Of Montreal holds 412K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 364K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

BLACKROCK LARGE CAP SERIES FUNDS, INC. - BlackRock Event Driven Equity Fund Investor A holds 349K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company.

Peregrine Capital Management holds 336K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company.

