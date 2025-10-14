JP Morgan Maintains Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.44% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atmus Filtration Technologies is $48.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.44% from its latest reported closing price of $44.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atmus Filtration Technologies is 1,769MM, an increase of 5.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atmus Filtration Technologies. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATMU is 0.27%, an increase of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 102,659K shares. The put/call ratio of ATMU is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 6,449K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,757K shares , representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 19.99% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,966K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,005K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 79.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,670K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,633K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares , representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 85.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,365K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares , representing an increase of 17.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 43.35% over the last quarter.

