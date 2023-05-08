JP Morgan Maintains ATI (ATI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of ATI (NYSE:ATI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.82% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for ATI is 44.88. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.82% from its latest reported closing price of 36.84.

The projected annual revenue for ATI is 4,178MM, an increase of 3.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 685 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATI. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 8.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATI is 0.28%, an increase of 5.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 160,709K shares. The put/call ratio of ATI is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 12,952K shares representing 10.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,823K shares, representing an increase of 8.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 13.14% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,590K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,494K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 3.11% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,042K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,409K shares, representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 0.86% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,969K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,938K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,881K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 5.15% over the last quarter.

ATI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ATI is a $3 billion global manufacturer solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science; advanced, integrated process technologies; and relentlessly innovative people. They serve customers whose demanding applications need to fly higher, dig deeper, stand stronger, and last longer— anywhere on, above, or below the earth. They partner to create new specialty materials in forms that deliver ultimate performance and long-term value in applications like jet engine forgings and 3D-printed aerospace components. They produce powders for forging and additive manufacturing; rolled materials, and finished components. Their specialty materials withstand extremes of temperature, stress and corrosion to improve and protect human lives every day.

