JP Morgan Maintains Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings (ASIC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings (NYSE:ASIC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.38% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings is $27.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 69.38% from its latest reported closing price of $16.41 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 642K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 600K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company.

Nuveen holds 581K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company.

BDFFX - BARON DISCOVERY FUND holds 550K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 496K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company.

