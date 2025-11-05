JP Morgan Maintains Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.16% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Asbury Automotive Group is $259.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.16% from its latest reported closing price of $233.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Asbury Automotive Group is 33,276MM, an increase of 86.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asbury Automotive Group. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABG is 0.30%, an increase of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 25,495K shares. The put/call ratio of ABG is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abrams Capital Management holds 2,109K shares representing 10.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 1,247K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares , representing a decrease of 12.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 5.03% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,171K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 1,002K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares , representing an increase of 26.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Timucuan Asset Management holds 724K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 3.17% over the last quarter.

