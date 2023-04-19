JP Morgan Maintains Arista Networks (ANET) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arista Networks is $175.72. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.01% from its latest reported closing price of $162.69.

The projected annual revenue for Arista Networks is $5,457MM, an increase of 24.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JACFX - John Hancock Mid Cap Growth Fund Class NAV holds 380K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing a decrease of 15.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 12.62% over the last quarter.

INGIX - Voya U.S. Stock Index Portfolio Class I holds 53K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 3.64% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 875K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 93.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 1,481.06% over the last quarter.

Bridgefront Capital holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 96.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 62.86% over the last quarter.

Unigestion Holding holds 37K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1678 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arista Networks. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANET is 0.33%, a decrease of 12.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.25% to 251,316K shares. The put/call ratio of ANET is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Arista Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arista Networks is an industry leader in software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system.

