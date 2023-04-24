JP Morgan Maintains Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.62% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ares Commercial Real Estate is 13.34. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 50.62% from its latest reported closing price of 8.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ares Commercial Real Estate is 114MM, an increase of 89.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Declares $0.33 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $8.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.26%, the lowest has been 7.57%, and the highest has been 26.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.94 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Commercial Real Estate. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRE is 0.08%, a decrease of 28.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 28,656K shares. The put/call ratio of ACRE is 14.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,670K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares, representing a decrease of 14.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 20.75% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 1,581K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,578K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 4.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,521K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,455K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing an increase of 36.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 49.78% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,168K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares, representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Through its national direct origination platform, the Company provides a broad offering of flexible and reliable financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. The Company originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, with an emphasis on providing value added financing on a variety of properties located in liquid markets across the United States. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation.

See all Ares Commercial Real Estate regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.