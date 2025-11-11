JP Morgan Maintains Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.24% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arcos Dorados Holdings is $9.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.98 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 38.24% from its latest reported closing price of $7.21 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arcos Dorados Holdings is 4,060MM, a decrease of 9.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcos Dorados Holdings. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCO is 0.43%, an increase of 6.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.12% to 109,347K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCO is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 14,873K shares representing 11.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pzena Investment Management holds 11,427K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,533K shares , representing an increase of 42.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCO by 46.78% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 9,837K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,874K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCO by 11.15% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 6,545K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda holds 4,534K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,507K shares , representing an increase of 44.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCO by 28.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.