JP Morgan Maintains Arch Capital Group - Preferred Stock (ACGLN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Arch Capital Group - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:ACGLN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.44% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arch Capital Group - Preferred Stock is $21.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.60 to a high of $26.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.44% from its latest reported closing price of $18.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Capital Group - Preferred Stock is 13,386MM, a decrease of 31.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Capital Group - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACGLN is 0.28%, an increase of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 5,511K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,583K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGLN by 9.17% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 965K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 772K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares , representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGLN by 6.00% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 360K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares , representing a decrease of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGLN by 15.05% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 325K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGLN by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.