JP Morgan Maintains Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.60% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arbor Realty Trust is $12.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 1.60% from its latest reported closing price of $11.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arbor Realty Trust is 480MM, a decrease of 20.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arbor Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 5.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABR is 0.11%, an increase of 4.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.50% to 138,663K shares. The put/call ratio of ABR is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,187K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,045K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 8.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,292K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,126K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 16.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,557K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,425K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 55.65% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,975K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,999K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 15.25% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,768K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

