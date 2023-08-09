JP Morgan Maintains Aramark (ARMK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.64% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aramark is 45.00. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.64% from its latest reported closing price of 41.42.

The projected annual revenue for Aramark is 18,524MM, an increase of 0.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 792 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aramark. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 10.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARMK is 0.26%, a decrease of 16.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 356,407K shares. The put/call ratio of ARMK is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 33,614K shares representing 12.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,239K shares, representing an increase of 21.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 6.32% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 15,795K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,568K shares, representing an increase of 45.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 56.15% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 13,205K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,921K shares, representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 1.14% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Asset Allocation Fund Class 1 holds 11,375K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 11,238K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,829K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 22.41% over the last quarter.

Aramark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aramark proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. It delivers innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. It strives to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index.

