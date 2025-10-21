JP Morgan Maintains Aptiv (APTV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.80% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aptiv is $86.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.40 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 3.80% from its latest reported closing price of $83.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aptiv is 23,598MM, an increase of 19.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 894 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aptiv. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 5.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APTV is 0.18%, an increase of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.08% to 220,295K shares. The put/call ratio of APTV is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,973K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,131K shares , representing a decrease of 18.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 7.26% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 8,126K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,906K shares , representing an increase of 15.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 25.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,993K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,234K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 1.11% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 6,851K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,934K shares , representing an increase of 13.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 84.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,180K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,375K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 1.25% over the last quarter.

