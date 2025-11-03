JP Morgan Maintains Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.19% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is $10.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 10.19% from its latest reported closing price of $9.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is 319MM, an increase of 18.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARI is 0.10%, an increase of 3.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.31% to 103,372K shares. The put/call ratio of ARI is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,634K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,894K shares , representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 3.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,558K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,457K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 7.71% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,535K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,737K shares , representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 3.39% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,410K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,461K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,139K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,182K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 52.82% over the last quarter.

