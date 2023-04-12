JP Morgan Maintains AnaptysBio (ANAB) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AnaptysBio is $32.13. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 51.41% from its latest reported closing price of $21.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AnaptysBio is $15MM, an increase of 49.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Small-Cap Value Index Portfolio Class P holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 26K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 6.48% over the last quarter.

VFMO - Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in AnaptysBio. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANAB is 0.14%, an increase of 21.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 33,911K shares. The put/call ratio of ANAB is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

AnaptysBio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Imsidolimab, previously known as ANB019, is an antibody that inhibits the function of the interleukin-36-receptor, or IL-36R, which AnaptysBio plans to initially develop as a potential first-in-class therapy for patients suffering from generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, EGFR-mediated skin toxicity, ichthyosis, hidradenitis suppurativa and acne.

See all AnaptysBio regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.