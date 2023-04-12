Stocks
ANAB

JP Morgan Maintains AnaptysBio (ANAB) Underweight Recommendation

April 12, 2023 — 05:26 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AnaptysBio is $32.13. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 51.41% from its latest reported closing price of $21.22.

The projected annual revenue for AnaptysBio is $15MM, an increase of 49.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANAB / AnaptysBio Inc Shares Held by Institutions

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Small-Cap Value Index Portfolio Class P holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 26K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 6.48% over the last quarter.

VFMO - Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in AnaptysBio. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANAB is 0.14%, an increase of 21.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 33,911K shares. ANAB / AnaptysBio Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ANAB is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

AnaptysBio Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Imsidolimab, previously known as ANB019, is an antibody that inhibits the function of the interleukin-36-receptor, or IL-36R, which AnaptysBio plans to initially develop as a potential first-in-class therapy for patients suffering from generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, EGFR-mediated skin toxicity, ichthyosis, hidradenitis suppurativa and acne.

