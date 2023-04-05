JP Morgan Maintains AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Neutral Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of AmeriCold Realty Trust with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.22% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for AmeriCold Realty Trust is $34.53. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 23.22% from its latest reported closing price of $28.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AmeriCold Realty Trust is $3,093MM, an increase of 6.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.16.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Declares $0.22 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $28.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.71%, the lowest has been 2.04%, and the highest has been 3.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -12.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 37K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,927K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720K shares, representing an increase of 10.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 99.93% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Large-Cap Value Index Portfolio Class P holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAPE - DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 39.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 17.87% over the last quarter.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina holds 117K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 7.19% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 675 funds or institutions reporting positions in AmeriCold Realty Trust. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLD is 0.43%, an increase of 10.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 348,481K shares. The put/call ratio of COLD is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Americold Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

See all AmeriCold Realty Trust regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.