JP Morgan Maintains American Homes 4 Rent - (AMH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of American Homes 4 Rent - (NYSE:AMH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.39% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Homes 4 Rent - is 36.26. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 9.39% from its latest reported closing price of 33.15.

The projected annual revenue for American Homes 4 Rent - is 1,648MM, an increase of 7.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

American Homes 4 Rent - Declares $0.22 Dividend

On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $33.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.19%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 2.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.96. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 840 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Homes 4 Rent -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMH is 0.52%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 379,707K shares. The put/call ratio of AMH is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 16,955K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,021K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 44.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,387K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,042K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 1.50% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,908K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,137K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 3.38% over the last quarter.

National Asset Management holds 10,855K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cohen & Steers holds 10,207K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,811K shares, representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 6.24% over the last quarter.

American Homes 4 Rent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Homes 4 Rent is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. The Company is an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Key filings for this company:

