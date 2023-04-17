JP Morgan Maintains American Express (AXP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of American Express (NYSE:AXP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Express is $190.79. The forecasts range from a low of $150.49 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.89% from its latest reported closing price of $163.22.

The projected annual revenue for American Express is $59,192MM, an increase of 16.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.65.

American Express Declares $0.60 Dividend

On March 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023 will receive the payment on May 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $163.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.38%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 2.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TVLAX - Touchstone Value Fund A holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 3.45% over the last quarter.

IWX - iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF holds 65K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Stewart & Patten Co holds 113K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 99.90% over the last quarter.

GFS Advisors holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Concord Wealth Partners holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3069 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Express. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXP is 0.50%, a decrease of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 695,425K shares. The put/call ratio of AXP is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

American Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

