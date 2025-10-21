JP Morgan Maintains América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (AMX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:AMX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.52% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is $21.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.95 to a high of $22.07. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.52% from its latest reported closing price of $22.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is 908,966MM, a decrease of 2.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMX is 0.19%, an increase of 14.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.89% to 221,030K shares. The put/call ratio of AMX is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 57,253K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,219K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMX by 6.82% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 23,255K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 16,273K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,440K shares , representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMX by 19.18% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 10,094K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 7,205K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,518K shares , representing an increase of 65.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMX by 163.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.