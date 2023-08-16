JP Morgan Maintains Ameren (AEE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.74% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameren is 94.30. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 19.74% from its latest reported closing price of 78.76.

The projected annual revenue for Ameren is 7,275MM, a decrease of 7.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameren. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEE is 0.29%, a decrease of 17.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 248,850K shares. The put/call ratio of AEE is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,551K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,297K shares, representing a decrease of 12.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 21.44% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,203K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,319K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 10.90% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 9,135K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,512K shares, representing an increase of 17.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 10.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,993K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,859K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,295K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,461K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 11.94% over the last quarter.

Ameren Background Information

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric distribution and transmission service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects.

