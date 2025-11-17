JP Morgan Maintains Amer Sports (AS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.29% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amer Sports is $44.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.38 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 46.29% from its latest reported closing price of $30.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amer Sports is 5,796MM, an increase of 1.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amer Sports. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AS is 0.50%, an increase of 26.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.72% to 186,142K shares. The put/call ratio of AS is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 holds 34,099K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 6,746K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,603K shares , representing a decrease of 12.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AS by 53.55% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 6,343K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,881K shares , representing an increase of 38.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AS by 31.65% over the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 5,935K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,992K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,534K shares , representing an increase of 36.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AS by 89.93% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.