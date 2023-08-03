JP Morgan Maintains Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.37% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amalgamated Financial is 23.97. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.37% from its latest reported closing price of 19.43.

The projected annual revenue for Amalgamated Financial is 308MM, an increase of 14.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amalgamated Financial. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMAL is 0.00%, a decrease of 4.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares. The put/call ratio of AMAL is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amalgamated Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amalgamated Bank ('Amalgamated' or the 'Bank'), member of the Amalgamated Financial Corp.), is a mission-driven New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. As of December 31, 2020, its total assets were $6.0 billion while its trust business held $36.8 billion in assets under custody and $15.4 billion in assets under management.

