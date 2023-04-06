JP Morgan Maintains Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amalgamated Bank is $24.99. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 44.79% from its latest reported closing price of $17.26.

The projected annual revenue for Amalgamated Bank is $308MM, an increase of 23.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.35.

Amalgamated Bank Declares $0.10 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $17.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.89%, the lowest has been 1.11%, and the highest has been 3.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=219).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amalgamated Bank. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares. The put/call ratio of AMAL is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

Amalgamated Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amalgamated Bank ('Amalgamated' or the 'Bank'), member of the Amalgamated Financial Corp.), is a mission-driven New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. As of December 31, 2020, its total assets were $6.0 billion while its trust business held $36.8 billion in assets under custody and $15.4 billion in assets under management.

