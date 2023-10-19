JP Morgan Maintains Altus Power Inc - (AMPS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Altus Power Inc - (NYSE:AMPS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.58% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altus Power Inc - is 10.42. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 96.58% from its latest reported closing price of 5.30.

The projected annual revenue for Altus Power Inc - is 183MM, an increase of 37.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altus Power Inc -. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPS is 0.13%, a decrease of 0.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 76,485K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPS is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 21,116K shares representing 13.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,775K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPS by 43.43% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 4,018K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,018K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPS by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Robeco Schweiz holds 4,000K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 3,072K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,149K shares, representing a decrease of 35.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPS by 640.60% over the last quarter.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management holds 3,000K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altus Power Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV-charging stations across the U.S. Since its founding in 2009, Altus Power has developed or acquired over 350 megawatts from Vermont to Hawaii.

