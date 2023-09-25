JP Morgan Maintains Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 373.20% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allogene Therapeutics is 17.27. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 373.20% from its latest reported closing price of 3.65.

The projected annual revenue for Allogene Therapeutics is 4MM, an increase of 1,975.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allogene Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLO is 0.10%, a decrease of 6.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.53% to 141,840K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLO is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 18,716K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 6,591K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,278K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,134K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,025K shares, representing an increase of 18.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 772.58% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 5,637K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,769K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,331K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,330K shares, representing a decrease of 18.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 77.94% over the last quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients.

