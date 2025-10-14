JP Morgan Maintains Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.58% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allison Transmission Holdings is $100.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.58% from its latest reported closing price of $82.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allison Transmission Holdings is 3,339MM, an increase of 4.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,093 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allison Transmission Holdings. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALSN is 0.24%, an increase of 12.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 101,940K shares. The put/call ratio of ALSN is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,959K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,115K shares , representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 17.12% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,932K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,630K shares , representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 3.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,697K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 10.99% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,584K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,344K shares , representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,504K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 7.62% over the last quarter.

