JP Morgan Maintains Alkami Technology (ALKT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Alkami Technology (NasdaqGS:ALKT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.04% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alkami Technology is $37.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 71.04% from its latest reported closing price of $21.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alkami Technology is 382MM, a decrease of 7.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkami Technology. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKT is 0.26%, an increase of 10.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.12% to 119,083K shares. The put/call ratio of ALKT is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 9,645K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,464K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,815K shares , representing an increase of 30.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 43.82% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,464K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,815K shares , representing an increase of 30.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 44.02% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,249K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares , representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 2.88% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,065K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,583K shares , representing an increase of 15.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 31.29% over the last quarter.

