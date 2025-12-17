JP Morgan Maintains Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Alignment Healthcare (NasdaqGS:ALHC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.27% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alignment Healthcare is $21.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.27% from its latest reported closing price of $20.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alignment Healthcare is 2,423MM, a decrease of 33.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alignment Healthcare. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALHC is 0.21%, an increase of 8.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 207,809K shares. The put/call ratio of ALHC is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 24,287K shares representing 12.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,993K shares , representing a decrease of 81.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 25.02% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,565K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,332K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 22.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,090K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,149K shares , representing an increase of 62.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 221.26% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 6,165K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,324K shares , representing a decrease of 35.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 28.02% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 5,917K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,517K shares , representing an increase of 6.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 12.70% over the last quarter.

