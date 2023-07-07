JP Morgan Maintains Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.09% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alignment Healthcare is 11.35. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 104.09% from its latest reported closing price of 5.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alignment Healthcare is 1,751MM, an increase of 14.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alignment Healthcare. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALHC is 0.09%, a decrease of 41.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 170,834K shares. The put/call ratio of ALHC is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 60,993K shares representing 32.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Warburg Pincus holds 17,923K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,642K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,470K shares, representing an increase of 20.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 36.51% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 5,412K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,768K shares, representing an increase of 30.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 29.83% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 3,800K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,600K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 16.42% over the last quarter.

Alignment Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.