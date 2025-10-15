JP Morgan Maintains Albany International (AIN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.25% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Albany International is $67.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 19.25% from its latest reported closing price of $56.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Albany International is 1,172MM, a decrease of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albany International. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIN is 0.13%, an increase of 1.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 40,202K shares. The put/call ratio of AIN is 9.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,655K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 4.03% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,799K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934K shares , representing a decrease of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 6.33% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,698K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares , representing an increase of 27.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 23.78% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,458K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,432K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 76.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 946K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares , representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 13.27% over the last quarter.

