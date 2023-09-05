JP Morgan Maintains Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.44% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akero Therapeutics is 64.13. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 28.44% from its latest reported closing price of 49.93.

The projected annual revenue for Akero Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akero Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKRO is 0.29%, an increase of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.56% to 63,345K shares. The put/call ratio of AKRO is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,425K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,812K shares, representing an increase of 13.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKRO by 31.93% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 3,467K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,221K shares, representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKRO by 27.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,290K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,624K shares, representing an increase of 20.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKRO by 221.33% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,049K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,390K shares, representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKRO by 50.81% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,368K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage cardio-metabolic company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead product candidate, EFX, an engineered Fc-FGF21 fusion protein, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials as a potential treatment for NASH. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco.

