JP Morgan Maintains AGNC Investment (AGNC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AGNC Investment is 11.53. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.69% from its latest reported closing price of 10.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AGNC Investment is 1,536MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.39.

AGNC Investment Declares $0.12 Dividend

On April 12, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $10.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.28%, the lowest has been 7.71%, and the highest has been 19.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.09 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 721 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGNC Investment. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGNC is 0.21%, a decrease of 15.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.85% to 292,345K shares. The put/call ratio of AGNC is 1.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,428K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,537K shares, representing an increase of 10.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 27.33% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,728K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,272K shares, representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 26.28% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,319K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,068K shares, representing an increase of 12.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 22.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,151K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,137K shares, representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 29.85% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,767K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,111K shares, representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 29.39% over the last quarter.

AGNC Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.

See all AGNC Investment regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.