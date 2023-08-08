JP Morgan Maintains Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.89% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals is 40.60. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 58.89% from its latest reported closing price of 25.55.

The projected annual revenue for Agios Pharmaceuticals is 32MM, an increase of 58.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agios Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGIO is 0.09%, a decrease of 6.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 62,854K shares. The put/call ratio of AGIO is 2.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,723K shares representing 10.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,463K shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 15.30% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 5,148K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,014K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,057K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 43.34% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,460K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,750K shares, representing an increase of 20.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 15.05% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 2,662K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,997K shares, representing a decrease of 12.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 27.96% over the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across these three therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development.

