JP Morgan Maintains AGCO (AGCO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.06% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for AGCO is 155.63. The forecasts range from a low of 132.31 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.06% from its latest reported closing price of 119.66.

The projected annual revenue for AGCO is 13,257MM, a decrease of 6.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1051 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGCO. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 3.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGCO is 0.31%, an increase of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.51% to 65,492K shares. The put/call ratio of AGCO is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,319K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,178K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,441K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 4.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,978K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 9.55% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,885K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 8.12% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,643K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 8.45% over the last quarter.

AGCO Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

GCO is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.0 billion in 2019.

