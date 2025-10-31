JP Morgan Maintains Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.62% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Advance Auto Parts is $54.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.62% from its latest reported closing price of $47.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Advance Auto Parts is 11,912MM, an increase of 38.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 741 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advance Auto Parts. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAP is 0.23%, an increase of 2.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.05% to 96,364K shares. The put/call ratio of AAP is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,315K shares representing 12.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,672K shares , representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 19.51% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 4,395K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,313K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 12.54% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 4,217K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,878K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 30.51% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,611K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,552K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 13.19% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,564K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,667K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 14.25% over the last quarter.

