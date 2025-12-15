JP Morgan Maintains Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.78% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Acushnet Holdings is $82.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.78% from its latest reported closing price of $84.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Acushnet Holdings is 2,310MM, a decrease of 8.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acushnet Holdings. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLF is 0.13%, an increase of 3.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 45,525K shares. The put/call ratio of GOLF is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,555K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,727K shares , representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 20.18% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,575K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,691K shares , representing a decrease of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,350K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PKSAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core Fund holds 1,294K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,200K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares , representing an increase of 28.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 30.32% over the last quarter.

