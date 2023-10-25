JP Morgan Maintains 3M (MMM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of 3M (NYSE:MMM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.09% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for 3M is 114.53. The forecasts range from a low of 96.96 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.09% from its latest reported closing price of 90.12.

The projected annual revenue for 3M is 34,318MM, an increase of 4.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.57.

3M Declares $1.50 Dividend

On August 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share ($6.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 21, 2023 received the payment on September 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.50 per share.

At the current share price of $90.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.91%, the lowest has been 2.61%, and the highest has been 7.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.01 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2637 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3M. This is a decrease of 136 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMM is 0.30%, an increase of 0.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.83% to 386,643K shares. The put/call ratio of MMM is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,456K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,267K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 11.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,135K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,845K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 11.81% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 12,898K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,535K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,846K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,475K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 9,581K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,344K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 6.31% over the last quarter.

3M Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

3M Company is a diversified corporation manufacturing a wide range of products, including abrasives, adhesive tape and related products, and consumer-electronics components. It is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. 3M apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world.

