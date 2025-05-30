JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Xylem (XTRA:XY6) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Xylem (XTRA:XY6) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.46% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Xylem is 126,34 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 103,02 € to a high of 154,07 €. The average price target represents an increase of 12.46% from its latest reported closing price of 112,35 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Xylem is 8,969MM, an increase of 4.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xylem. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XY6 is 0.30%, an increase of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 246,195K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 7,946K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,272K shares , representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XY6 by 2.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,679K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,605K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XY6 by 8.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,749K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,576K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XY6 by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,005K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,804K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XY6 by 42.85% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,232K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,220K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XY6 by 4.17% over the last quarter.

