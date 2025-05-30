Stocks

JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Xylem (BMV:XYL) with Overweight Recommendation

May 30, 2025 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Xylem (BMV:XYL) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xylem. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XYL is 0.31%, an increase of 15.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 454,614K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MX:XYL / Xylem Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Aristotle Capital Management holds 7,946K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,272K shares , representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 2.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,679K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,605K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 8.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,749K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,576K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,005K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,804K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 42.85% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,232K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,220K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Find out what Retail is Buying with our Retail Ownership and Funds Flow Leaderboard-> Check out our Gamma Squeeze Leaderboard for High-Conviction Trading Ideas-> For Best Dividend Investments, Check out our Dividend Leaderboard-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.