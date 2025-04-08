JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Weyerhaeuser (WY) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.51% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Weyerhaeuser is $36.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.51% from its latest reported closing price of $25.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Weyerhaeuser is 8,605MM, an increase of 20.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,628 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weyerhaeuser. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WY is 0.26%, an increase of 8.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.31% to 764,791K shares. The put/call ratio of WY is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,381K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,945K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 17.88% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 38,928K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,715K shares , representing an increase of 36.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WY by 39.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 35,572K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,756K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 13.52% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,066K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,713K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WY by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 22,681K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. The company owns or controls approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser Company manages these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. The company is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. The company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, Weyerhaeuser Company generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. The company is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index.

