JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Weyerhaeuser (LSE:0LWG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Weyerhaeuser (LSE:0LWG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.59% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Weyerhaeuser is 36.83 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 33.34 GBX to a high of 42.01 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 37.59% from its latest reported closing price of 26.77 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Weyerhaeuser is 8,550MM, an increase of 20.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,627 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weyerhaeuser. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LWG is 0.26%, an increase of 8.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.82% to 764,848K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,381K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,945K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LWG by 17.88% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 38,928K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,715K shares , representing an increase of 36.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LWG by 39.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 35,572K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,756K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LWG by 13.52% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,066K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,713K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LWG by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 22,681K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

