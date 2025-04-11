JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (LSE:0A7Y) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (LSE:0A7Y) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,888 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A7Y is 0.31%, an increase of 125.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 186,690K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,915K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,335K shares , representing an increase of 19.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7Y by 30.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,392K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,536K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7Y by 0.11% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 5,139K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,683K shares , representing a decrease of 10.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7Y by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,736K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,692K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7Y by 11.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,652K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,588K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7Y by 0.06% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.