JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Wave Life Sciences (WVE) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Wave Life Sciences (NasdaqGM:WVE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 163.45% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wave Life Sciences is $13.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 163.45% from its latest reported closing price of $5.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wave Life Sciences is 7MM, a decrease of 93.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wave Life Sciences. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WVE is 0.21%, an increase of 19.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 98,449K shares. The put/call ratio of WVE is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 18,202K shares representing 14.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 7,669K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,688K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 18.57% over the last quarter.

M28 Capital Management holds 6,165K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,000K shares , representing a decrease of 13.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 24.95% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 5,358K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,201K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 18.28% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 5,325K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,350K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 16.86% over the last quarter.

Wave Life Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wave Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company's proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.